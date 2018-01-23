President Ilham Aliyev met with member of Mastercard Management Committee

23 January 2018 00:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with member of the Management Committee of Mastercard Timothy Murphy.

Timothy Murphy emphasized Mastercard`s role in and projects as part of successful reforms implemented in Azerbaijan under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev to develop electronic commerce and electronic payment. He said Mastercard is broadly used in electronic payments in Azerbaijan, pointing out successful cooperation with other banking and payment systems.

President Ilham Aliyev said appropriate authorities in Azerbaijan were tasked with taking measures to increase the volume of cashless payments as part of successful reforms conducted in recent years. The head of state stressed the significance of Mastercard`s involvement in these projects.

