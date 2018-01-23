President Ilham Aliyev met with Cisco Executive Vice President

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Executive Vice President at Cisco Kelly Kramer in Davos.

They hailed fruitful cooperation between a number of authorities in Azerbaijan with Cisco company. The importance of Cisco`s involvement in infrastructure projects in the country was emphasized during the meeting. The head of state said Azerbaijan is interested in Cisco`s delivering advanced technologies to the country.

