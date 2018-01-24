Baku holds 5th meeting of National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The fifth meeting of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development was held in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Delivering opening speech, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov stressed that from the very beginning of the Council’s activity, sufficient work was carried out and important tasks were accomplished.

Ahmadov said that Azerbaijan’s Voluntary National Review was presented at the UN High-Level Political Forum in 2017 and appreciated the activity of the working groups created under the Council for the preparation of this report.

This report entitled "Azerbaijan-2030: From the Millennium Development Goals to the Sustainable Development Goals" has been translated into the Azerbaijani language. Moreover, the book entitled "Sustainable Development Objectives: meetings, sessions, events..." was published in three languages.

Ahmadov added that over the past period, the secretariat and working groups of the Council continued their activity.

The work, carried out in 2017 to implement the Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan, was discussed at the meeting.

A special report on the work carried out in 2016-2017 for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals by the Council was considered and a decision was made to submit it to the country’s president.

Moreover, the discussions about the presentation of Azerbaijan’s second Voluntary National Review to the UN High Level Political Forum in 2019 were held.

