Baku holds 5th meeting of National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development

24 January 2018 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The fifth meeting of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development was held in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Delivering opening speech, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov stressed that from the very beginning of the Council’s activity, sufficient work was carried out and important tasks were accomplished.

Ahmadov said that Azerbaijan’s Voluntary National Review was presented at the UN High-Level Political Forum in 2017 and appreciated the activity of the working groups created under the Council for the preparation of this report.

This report entitled "Azerbaijan-2030: From the Millennium Development Goals to the Sustainable Development Goals" has been translated into the Azerbaijani language. Moreover, the book entitled "Sustainable Development Objectives: meetings, sessions, events..." was published in three languages.

Ahmadov added that over the past period, the secretariat and working groups of the Council continued their activity.

The work, carried out in 2017 to implement the Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan, was discussed at the meeting.

A special report on the work carried out in 2016-2017 for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals by the Council was considered and a decision was made to submit it to the country’s president.

Moreover, the discussions about the presentation of Azerbaijan’s second Voluntary National Review to the UN High Level Political Forum in 2019 were held.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev attends oil and gas panel within forum in Davos (PHOTO)
Politics 16:10
Azerbaijan's official on Aghdam in PACE: sports success amid Armenian occupation
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:59
President Aliyev meets BP CEO Dudley in Davos (PHOTO)
Politics 15:24
Hungary wants to turn tourism into strategic area of co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Tourism 13:48
Hungary eyes to boost trade turnover with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:37
Turkmen envoy talks country's growing authority on int’l arena
Turkmenistan 12:34
Azerbaijani officials visit frontline zone military units (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:27
SOCAR delivers new cargo of Azerbaijani crude to Ukraine
Oil&Gas 12:07
Ilham Aliyev meets European Commission VP in Davos (PHOTO)
Politics 11:45
Which factors to push Europe’s gas demand high?
Oil&Gas 11:28
Shareholders of Azerbaijan’s Unibank to appoint external auditor
Economy news 11:14
Presentation ceremony of Baku EXPO 2025 held in Davos (PHOTO)
Politics 10:24
Hungary eyes to become Azerbaijan’s gateway to EU markets – envoy (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:06
Azerbaijan’s ruling party talks preparation for upcoming presidential election
Politics 23 January 23:34
“Hotel TV” service maybe available in Azerbaijan’s hotels
ICT 23 January 21:45
Azerbaijan eyes to certify its IPTV market
ICT 23 January 21:30
SOCAR reveals volume of Russian gas imports in 2017
Oil&Gas 23 January 18:27
Azerbaijani State Agency of Highways selects contractor for reconstruction work
Tenders 23 January 17:56