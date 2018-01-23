President Aliyev meets Georgian PM in Davos (PHOTO)

23 January 2018 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Davos.

They said that bilateral relations between the two countries are developing successfully in political, economic and other spheres.

The importance of the global projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia was emphasized. Touching upon the significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, they hailed the successful implementation of TANAP project.

During the meeting, they expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries will continue to expand.

