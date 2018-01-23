Ilham Aliyev meets with Deputy CEO of SUEZ GROUP in Davos (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ GROUP, chairperson of France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International Marie-Ange Debon in Davos.

Marie-Ange Debon briefed President Ilham Aliyev on the projects implemented by SUEZ GROUP in Azerbaijan, and noted that they are successfully cooperating with partners in the country. Speaking about the future plans, Marie-Ange Debon informed President Ilham Aliyev about the wastewater and rainwater drainage technology.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the work done by SUEZ GROUP. The head of state said Azerbaijan is interested in future cooperation with the company.

