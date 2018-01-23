Ilham Aliyev meets with Deputy CEO of SUEZ GROUP in Davos (PHOTO)

23 January 2018 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ GROUP, chairperson of France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International Marie-Ange Debon in Davos.

Marie-Ange Debon briefed President Ilham Aliyev on the projects implemented by SUEZ GROUP in Azerbaijan, and noted that they are successfully cooperating with partners in the country. Speaking about the future plans, Marie-Ange Debon informed President Ilham Aliyev about the wastewater and rainwater drainage technology.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the work done by SUEZ GROUP. The head of state said Azerbaijan is interested in future cooperation with the company.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev meets with CEO of American company Blackstone (PHOTO)
Politics 01:10
President Ilham Aliyev meets with chairman and CEO of Lazard Freres (PHOTO)
Politics 00:40
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Saudi energy minister (PHOTO)
Politics 23 January 23:36
President Aliyev meets Georgian PM in Davos (PHOTO)
Politics 23 January 20:27
Ilham Aliyev meets chairman of VTB Bank Management Board
Politics 23 January 20:00
Ilham Aliyev informs on Azerbaijan's support for private sector at Davos Forum
Economy news 23 January 19:50
President Aliyev attends "Strategic Outlook: Eurasia" interactive session as part of WEF (PHOTO)
Politics 23 January 18:34
President Ilham Aliyev: All basic freedoms provided in Azerbaijan
Society 23 January 18:30
President Ilham Aliyev: Diversification of economy is Azerbaijan's main objective
Business 23 January 17:41
President Ilham Aliyev explains Azerbaijan's successful co-op with neighbors
Azerbaijan 23 January 17:08
Ilham Aliyev expected to attend about 30 meetings, panel discussions in Davos
Politics 23 January 15:05
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue successfully cooperating with OPEC (PHOTO)
Politics 23 January 13:58
President Ilham Aliyev met with Cisco Executive Vice President
Politics 23 January 00:43
President Ilham Aliyev met with member of Mastercard Management Committee
Politics 23 January 00:40
President Ilham Aliyev met with Royal Philips CEO
Politics 23 January 00:38
President Aliyev meets with Chevron Corporation VP
Politics 22 January 22:28
President Aliyev meets with LUKOIL president
Politics 22 January 21:38
President Ilham Aliyev meets with WEF President in Davos
Azerbaijan 22 January 20:44