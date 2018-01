Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended an oil and gas related panel as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 24.

An exchange of views was held on prospects of oil and gas industry during the session, which was attended by heads of state and government, experts, scientists and heads of the world’s leading energy companies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news