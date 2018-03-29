Ilham Aliyev: North-South corridor being realized through serious efforts of Azerbaijan, Iran

29 March 2018 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

The North-South transport corridor is being implemented thanks to very serious efforts of the Iranian and Azerbaijani sides, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said March 29 addressing the Azerbaijan-Iran business forum in Baku.

“We constantly discuss these issues with neighboring countries. The work carried out over the past two years has created the main ground for the opening of this route. During a small presentation it was shown that in 2016-2017, the missing part of this railway was built in Azerbaijan, a bridge was built across the Astarachay River,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The first test train ran from Azerbaijan to Iran during my visit to Iran last year. The cargo terminal is already under construction today and a historic document was signed yesterday. An agreement was signed in connection with the construction of the Astara-Rasht railway. The agreement will play a special role in the implementation of the North-South transport corridor. Thus, connecting the continents, we will get an economic profit, because transit cargo passing through our territory will amount to tens of millions of tons,” the head of state noted.

"At the same time, we are creating a new format of cooperation in the region. We have already created it, because we are actively cooperating today not only in bilateral format, but also in trilateral and quadrilateral formats,” President Aliyev added.

Azernews Newspaper
