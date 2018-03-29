Turkish professor: Armenians - main culprits and participants in genocide in Caucasus region

29 March 2018 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenians are the main culprits and participants in genocide in the Caucasus region, said Kemal Cicek, director of New Turkey Strategic Research Center.

He made the remarks at an international science conference, titled “The 100th Anniversary of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis in 1918. The Policy of Genocide, Military Aggression and Ethnic Cleansing in Modern Times”, in Baku March 29.

Along with Azerbaijani historians, famous scientists from several countries took part in the conference organized by the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens and the Azerbaijani State Security Council.

Secretary of the State Commission, the head of the working group Ismayil Akhundov, addressing the event, informed the participants about the ethnic cleansing and genocide policy carried out by Armenians during almost two centuries.

Akhundov said that after investigating the bloody crimes and genocide committed by Armenians, the State Commission carried out large-scale activities to bring the revealed facts to attention of to the world community.

Cicek, in turn, said that Armenians, who by making false statements about so-called genocide against them are trying to mislead the international community, are the main culprits and participants in the genocide committed in the Caucasus region.

Speaking at the event, Jeyhun Mammadov, Senior Adviser at the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, stressed that the ethnic cleansing and the genocide policy pursued by Armenians, resulted not only in murder of peaceful Azerbaijanis, but the historical and cultural monuments of the Azerbaijani people were also destroyed.

He noted that unlike Armenia, Armenian church in the center of Baku is protected by the Azerbaijani state.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office sets up Working Group for presidential election
Politics 21:41
Azerbaijan's state communications operator to buy materials via tender
Tenders 21:40
Azerbaijan sending metal products for new BMW plant in Germany
Economy news 21:34
Institute of History: Azerbaijanis’ right to Irevan and lands around it must be restored
Politics 21:18
North-South project implementation to contribute to economic development of all participating countries
Economy news 20:42
MP talks on Azerbaijan-Iran strengthening ties
Politics 20:41
MP: Radical political elements intensifying on eve of presidential election in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:41
OSCE/ODIHR publishes interim report on upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan
Politics 19:59
1918 bloodshed in Azerbaijan needs legal assessment: Russian historian
Politics 19:54
Italy supports expansion of Azerbaijan's co-op with EU: FM (PHOTO)
Politics 19:44
Genocide policy by Armenians continues today since time immemorial: Turkish expert
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:14
Ilham Aliyev: North-South corridor being realized through serious efforts of Azerbaijan, Iran
Politics 18:02
SOCAR to buy drilling rig elevators via tender
Tenders 17:44
Azerbaijan delivers first cargo of power cables to Tajikistan
Economy news 17:32
Azerbaijan to present tourism opportunities in Russia's Yekaterinburg
Tourism 17:13
Production of crude oil storage tanks launched in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:02
Azerbaijan denies rumors on refusing Russian weapons
Politics 16:13
Azerbaijani company proposes to apply Turkish experience in competitiveness sector
Economy news 15:19