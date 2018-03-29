Azerbaijani Army's rocket, artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, the Rocket and Artillery formations and units of Azerbaijan's Army are conducting exercises in all firing ranges located in the frontline zone with the purpose of improving the combat skills of military personnel.

During one of the exercises held in a firing range, combat shooting was carried out with the use of self-propelled artillery.

To ensure accuracy and intensity of shooting, artillery units used modern automated control systems.

