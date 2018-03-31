Centenary of 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis marked in Guba (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

A republican science conference, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis has been held at the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex.

Addressing the conference, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said genocide crimes still occur in the world due to double standards and failure of leading countries to timely react to such crimes.

He noted that Azerbaijan joined the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in 1996.

“This convention was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 9, 1948. Although 70 years have passed since its adoption, genocide crimes still occur in many parts of the world. The main reasons are double standards prevailing in the world, failure of the international community, especially leading states to timely and adequately react to genocide crimes,” added Hasanov.

Reminding about President Ilham Aliyev's January 18, 2018 decree "On the 100th Anniversary of the 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis", Hasanov noted that the "Action Plan on the 100th Anniversary of the 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis" was approved under the decree.

He stressed that the preservation of the burial discovered in Guba back in 2007 has always been in focus of attention of the head of state.

"Upon the instructions of the head of state, Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev signed the order "On Some Issues Related to the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex" on June 5, 2017. Under the order, a commission was set up to investigate the current situation in the complex and prevent the destruction processes. The commission revealed that acceleration of decomposition of human remains and activation of landslides complicates the preservation of the burial in its form. Therefore, it was deemed advisable to bury human remains in accordance with traditions and customs, install a commemorative plaque, and, if necessary, create conditions for excavation in order to carry out further historical research. This was reported to the country's leadership. In accordance with the proposals of the commission, the victims of the genocide were buried, and a memorial plaque was installed over the burial," Hasanov said.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news