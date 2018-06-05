Mayor of Washington signs proclamation in connection with centennial of ADR (PHOTO)

5 June 2018 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The Mayor of the US capital city of Washington Muriel Bowser signed the proclamation in connection with the centennial of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, says the message of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States.

It is noted in the proclamation that on May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan declared its independence by establishing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world and was recognized by other democratic nations, including the United States of America.

It is emphasized that over the last quarter century, the Republic of Azerbaijan has become a staunch and strategic partner of the United States of America in the Caspian region.

It is also noted in the proclamation that the Embassy of Azerbaijan has partnered with Washington, DC and contributes to the educational and cultural diversity of this city.

In conclusion, Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaims May 28, 2018 in Washington, DC the Azerbaijan National Day.

