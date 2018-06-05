President Aliyev inaugurates Region Agro LLC in Goranboy (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Region Agro LLC in Goranboy district.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state of the enterprise.

The president then met with the staff of the enterprise.

Director of Region Agro LLC Sanan Gadimov expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for the attention and care.

After the meeting, the head of state watched the process of wheat harvesting.

A photo was taken at the end.

