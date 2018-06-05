President Aliyev inaugurates Region Agro LLC in Goranboy (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

5 June 2018 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Region Agro LLC in Goranboy district.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state of the enterprise.

The president then met with the staff of the enterprise.

Director of Region Agro LLC Sanan Gadimov expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for the attention and care.

After the meeting, the head of state watched the process of wheat harvesting.

A photo was taken at the end.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Mammadyarov talks preventing Armenian firms from using fake trademarks via WIPO system
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:00
Azerbaijan to set rules for sale of optical and sun glasses
Society 19:13
President Aliyev allocates funds for kindergarten construction in Naftalan
Politics 19:02
Azerbaijani FM receives newly-appointed Bulgarian envoy
Politics 19:01
President Aliyev issues funds to improve living conditions of Goranboy's population
Politics 18:36
President Aliyev attends opening of Shamkir-Samukh-Goranboy irrigation canal crossing installation (PHOTO)
Politics 18:30
Azerbaijan, EU mull mutual recognition of e-signature
ICT 18:06
Azerbaijan neutralizes border violator who put up armed resistance
Politics 18:04
Baku Port opens tender for inspection of railway bridges
Tenders 17:37
Deputy economy minister: Reforms realized in Azerbaijan show real results
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijan keen on expanding agricultural exports to Europe
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijan's state communications operator drafts strategy to expand LTE network coverage in regions
ICT 17:34
OSCE reacts to Armenian side's statement on behalf of organization
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:29
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev views Defense Ministry’s military campus (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Founder of Islamic economy: Mammadhasan Meybullayev-70 (PHOTO)
Society 17:16
European experts to mull digitalization, new drivers of insurance growth in Baku
Economy news 17:01
Azerbaijan's state communications operator ready to support private Internet providers
ICT 17:00
Azerbaijani media outlets send appeal to Russian Foreign Ministry
Politics 16:59