Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Azerbaijan is adhering to the UN Charter carrying out a policy of isolating Armenia, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Azerbaijan Farhad Mammadov told Trend on June 8.

He noted that Azerbaijan was subjected to the occupation of its territories by Armenia, as a result of which ethnic cleansing was carried out on those lands.

"After that, Azerbaijan applied articles 41 and 42 of the UN Charter, which stipulate that if a state does not comply with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, sanctions may be applied against that state," Mammadov said.

According to him, good-neighborly, equitable, mutually beneficial cooperation with neighboring countries, in particular with Georgia, allows Azerbaijan to implement economic projects, the amount of which in monetary terms is hundreds of times higher than the budget of Armenia and tens of times higher than its GDP.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev always stressed that if the Armenian authorities, regardless of who they are, think about the independence of their country, about economic development, they should peacefully get along with their neighbors. This would bring more benefits to the people of Armenia and strengthen its state independence, because it is impossible to develop in isolation," Mammadov said.

According to Mammadov, it is enough to look at the map to understand that with closed borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey, Armenia cannot develop and implement any economic initiatives.

"Armenia has borders with four countries. And the longest borders are closed. The infrastructure that existed in Soviet times also passed through the territory of Azerbaijan. The only railway linking Russia to Armenia and passing through Abkhazia in Georgia has been closed for 25 years and is not expected to be opened in the near future," the director of the Center said.

Nevertheless, the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral format of cooperation is not directed against any party, but is formed and operates within the national interests of these three states.

Mammadov reminded that this format has its agenda, including traditional meetings of heads of state, foreign ministers, profile structures, defense ministers, as well as joint military exercises, and implementation of pipeline and infrastructure projects.

"The doors for participation in these projects are open to all parties, including Iran and Russia. This provision was written back in 2007, when the foundation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project was laid. However, there is a reservation that the territorial integrity of these countries should be respected. This was and is a message for Armenia," Mammadov said.

He added that Armenia can also take advantage of the opportunities of regional projects, in case if Yerevan shows respect for the territorial integrity of the neighboring countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news