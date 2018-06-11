President Aliyev inaugurates Defense Ministry’s military unit (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

11 June 2018 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 10:20)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a military unit of the Missile Troops of the Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov reported to the head of state.

It was noted that the military unit’s construction started in May 2017.

The Azerbaijani president got acquainted with the conditions created in the military unit’s hostel.

Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the hangar for storing and loading of missiles into combat vehicles.

The head of state inspected the military equipment in the combat equipment fleet.

The Azerbaijani president was informed about the Polonez operational and tactical missile system.

Story still developing

