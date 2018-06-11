Pashinyan avoids negotiations to maintain status quo: Arzu Naghiyev

11 June 2018 23:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan avoids negotiations in order to maintain the status quo, political analyst Arzu Naghiyev said June 11.

He believes that most of Pashinyan's statements after the election as the Prime Minister are not serious and are inadequate.

"The main reason for this is that he and the Armenian government in general don’t have any economic, political and even military programs. Pashinyan, who initially tried to present the rallies as a "velvet revolution", understood that he should have a specific program. This issue was not resolved after the collapse of the Sargsyan regime," the expert said.

He noted that Pashinyan, who promised independence to the separatists, is well aware that Azerbaijan will never recognize the separatist regime as a negotiating party.

"It is obvious that Pashinyan avoids negotiations in order to maintain the status quo," the expert added.

Naghiyev noted that the Sargsyan-Kocharyan government, organized from field commanders and criminal elements, made every effort to preserve their power.

"But they could not retain this power, and today, they are trying to return to power in order to evade responsibility. Realizing this, Pashinyan avoids negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and fears to take responsibility," the expert said.

The expert also touched upon the issue of the Armenian Church's participation in political processes.

"According to the decisions taken, the Church may directly participate and interfere in political processes. It is no secret that the Church itself has even illegal armed groups, which are constantly used both in the occupied territories and in Armenia itself," Naghiyev added.

The expert noted that the military junta, which ruled Armenia, with the "blessings" of Catholicos Garegin II committed crimes against both its own people and other peoples.

"Therefore, the leadership of the Church is criminally responsible to the full," said Naghiyev.

Azernews Newspaper
