President Aliyev allocates funds to Azerbaijan's religious communities

11 June 2018 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide material assistance to religious structures in the country.

Under the order, to provide material assistance to religious structures operating in Azerbaijan, one million manats will be allocated to the Caucasus Muslims Office, 250,000 manats - to the Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese, 250,000 manats - to the religious community of Mountain Jews in Baku, 100,000 manats - to the Baku religious community of European Jews, 100,000 manats - to the Catholic Church Apostolic Prefecture in Azerbaijan, and 100,000 manats - to the Alban-Udin Christian Community of Azerbaijan.

The Finance Ministry is instructed to provide financing under the order.

