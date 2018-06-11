Envoy: Friendship, partnership cover all spheres of Azerbaijan-Russia co-op (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Friendship and partnership as well as good-neighborly relations cover all spheres of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at an event organized for the Russia Day in Baku on June 11.

"Presently, we successfully cooperate practically in all spheres important for our countries, including inter-parliamentary cooperation, energy, transport, logistics, education, etc. The heads of our states have a big role in maintaining relations between our countries, and I have no doubt that this tradition will continue in the future," the ambassador said.

According Bocharnikov, Azerbaijan and Russia are currently working for increasing mutual trade turnover, opening new joint ventures and expanding the economic ties.

Speaking about the importance of the Russia Day for Russians, the ambassador reminded that in 2018 Azerbaijan marked such significant dates as the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan.

---

