Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ukraine meet in Turkey (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in Turkey’s Eskisehir city.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations in the political, economic and other spheres between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and noted that cooperation in the transport sphere yields good results.

During the conversation, the importance of the TANAP project, as well as its contribution to international cooperation was stressed.

At the meeting it was noted that last year the trade turnover between the two countries grew 2.5 times, and the export from Azerbaijan to Ukraine increased eight times.

It was also stressed that the volume of transit cargo supplied from Ukraine and passing through Azerbaijan doubled.

The sides also stressed the deepening of cooperation in the energy sector, expanding ties with SOCAR and increasing the number of SOCAR filling stations in Ukraine.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on bilateral relations and the issues of mutual interest.

