Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ukraine meet in Turkey (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

12 June 2018 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:10)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in Turkey’s Eskisehir city.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations in the political, economic and other spheres between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and noted that cooperation in the transport sphere yields good results.

During the conversation, the importance of the TANAP project, as well as its contribution to international cooperation was stressed.

At the meeting it was noted that last year the trade turnover between the two countries grew 2.5 times, and the export from Azerbaijan to Ukraine increased eight times.

It was also stressed that the volume of transit cargo supplied from Ukraine and passing through Azerbaijan doubled.

The sides also stressed the deepening of cooperation in the energy sector, expanding ties with SOCAR and increasing the number of SOCAR filling stations in Ukraine.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on bilateral relations and the issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
TANAP is indicator of trust between Azerbaijan, Turkey - Erdogan
Oil&Gas 20:07
TANAP to ensure Europe’s energy security: president of Ukraine
Oil&Gas 19:59
TANAP is most important project of century: Turkish minister
Oil&Gas 19:25
President Aliyev: TANAP is another victory of Turkey, Azerbaijan
Politics 19:13
President Aliyev attending TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey
Politics 18:43
PM: EU must decide on Turkey's membership
Turkey 18:16
President Aliyev meets BP CEO Robert Dudley in Eskisehir
Politics 18:15
"Polonaise" system adopted by Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 17:55
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ukraine meet in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 17:10
US official: TANAP is strong additional element for energy security for Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 17:06
Ankara offers Tehran to launch joint operations against PKK: defense minister
Turkey 15:57
Kazakhstan offers its experience in controlling costs to TANAP participants
Oil&Gas 15:29
Turkish Armed Forces won’t leave Iraq: defense ministry
World 14:27
Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 14:02
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12:55
Turkish General Staff: Over 30 PKK members killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 11:59
Maros Sefcovic: TANAP’s official opening - "we are turning intentions into reality" (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:28
Turkish Presidential Administration: Opening of TANAP - significant event
Oil&Gas 10:23