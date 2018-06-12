President Aliyev meets BP CEO Robert Dudley in Eskisehir (UPDATE)

12 June 2018 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 18:15)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley in the city of Eskisehir, Turkey.

They emphasized the importance of the opening of TANAP project and noted the successful implementation of cooperation between BP and SOCAR.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on cooperation prospects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Aliyev: TANAP is another victory of Turkey, Azerbaijan
Politics 19:13
President Aliyev attending TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey
Politics 18:43
President Aliyev meets BP CEO Robert Dudley in Eskisehir
Politics 18:15
"Polonaise" system adopted by Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 17:55
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ukraine meet in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 17:10
Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 14:02
President Aliyev approves law on execution of 2017 state budget
Politics 11 June 22:56
President Aliyev allocates funds to Azerbaijan's religious communities
Politics 11 June 19:53
President Aliyev appoints Arif Mammadov director of State Civil Aviation Agency
Politics 11 June 19:45
President Aliyev appoints Gudrat Gurbanov as director of State Maritime Agency
Politics 11 June 19:28
President Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin
Politics 11 June 19:26
Lukashenko: Belarus-Azerbaijan relations to further develop dynamically
Politics 11 June 14:25
President Aliyev inaugurates Defense Ministry’s military unit (PHOTO)
Politics 11 June 10:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassadors (PHOTO)
Politics 10 June 10:54
President Aliyev: No effective measures taken so far by int’l community to stop Armenian aggression
Politics 9 June 09:49
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
President Aliyev congratulates Queen Elizabeth II
Politics 8 June 20:24
President Aliyev allocates funds for highway construction in Gazakh
Politics 8 June 19:46