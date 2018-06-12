President Aliyev meets BP CEO Robert Dudley in Eskisehir (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 18:15)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley in the city of Eskisehir, Turkey.

They emphasized the importance of the opening of TANAP project and noted the successful implementation of cooperation between BP and SOCAR.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on cooperation prospects.

