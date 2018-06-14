TANAP - unique transformation of bilateral into multilateral co-op - newspaper

14 June 2018 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

TANAP as part of the "Southern Gas Corridor" is a project that leads to new experiences, by creating the formats of Azerbaijan's cooperation along the Eurasian axis, editor-in-chief of the "Baki Kheber" newspaper Aydin Guliyev told Trend.

He noted that, unlike other countries of the region, Azerbaijan is pursuing a more active and fruitful policy, by creating bilateral and multilateral formats of cooperation.

"There is no other country in our region, except Azerbaijan, which would act as the initiator or creator of advanced bilateral formats of cooperation, and Azerbaijan has paved the way for trilateral and even four-sided formats in the region on the basis of bilateral cooperation. Azerbaijani diplomacy, President Ilham Aliyev personally, by the example of the Southern Gas Corridor and TANAP, show unparalleled results by transforming bilateral and trilateral formats into seven and ten-sided formats of cooperation. Today, seven countries are taking part in the Southern Gas Corridor project, in the near future 10 more countries and even more at a later stage, will participate in this project," Guliyev said.

He noted that the construction of such a qualitatively new and expanded cooperation along the Eurasian axis was achieved by Azerbaijan for the first time due to two important factors.

"The first factor is the full refusal of the President of Azerbaijan to use energy resources as a means of political pressure in cooperation with other countries. The second factor is a balanced approach to all neighboring countries, which act in a normal way in the name of general development and security both in the region and at the scale of the continent," Guliyev added.

He noted that, with regards to implementation of researches on energy security of Eurasia, the role of President Ilham Aliyev will be especially highly evaluated because of these two factors.

