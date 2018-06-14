Azerbaijan’s Army conducts practical firing from self-propelled artillery systems (PHOTO)

14 June 2018 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

In line with the plan of combat training approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, the country’s artillery units conducted practical firing using the DANA self-propelled artillery systems, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message June 14.

The firing was conducted in conditions close to combat ones, according to the message.

The troops, permanent fire positions, command and control points, artillery and mortar batteries of the imaginary enemy were destroyed using 152-mm artillery systems equipped with automated control systems.

The command staff highly appreciated the combat training of military personnel involved in the exercises.

