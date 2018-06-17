About 6,000 people expected to vote in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan - envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Turkey is being held in 60 countries, the Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said June 17.

The ambassador noted that in parallel with Baku, the elections are being held in the Turkish consulates in Ganja and Nakhchivan.

"It is expected that about 5,000 people will vote in Baku, over 600 in Nakhchivan, and more than 200 voters in Ganja," Ozoral said.

Ozoral also added, that the polling stations in the territory of Azerbaijan will be closed at 21:00 Baku time.

Turkish citizens residing in Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Spain, Egypt, Serbia and Uzbekistan also vote today in parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in Turkey on June 24.

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), Vecdet Oz from the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi), and Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are running for the post of president of Turkey.

In the parliamentary election held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party won 49.41 percent of the votes, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, and the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.

