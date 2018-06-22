Military balance between Azerbaijan, Armenia shifted in Baku’s favor - minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:58)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

The military balance between Azerbaijan and Armenia has significantly shifted in Baku’s favor, Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said.

He made the remarks in anticipation of centenary of the creation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to be celebrated June 26, sharing his vision of the priorities of the Azerbaijani army, as well as talking about the ongoing successful reforms, achievements and forthcoming tasks.

“The success achieved in Agdere, Fizuli and Jabrayil directions in April 2016, and also in May this year in Nakhchivan, became possible as a result of comprehensive reforms conducted thanks to the care and attention given by the supreme commander-in-chief of our army,” Hasanov said. “Both historical moments that I noted clearly demonstrate that the Azerbaijani army exceeds the Armenian army in terms of combat readiness, high fighting spirit, moral and psychological state and professionalism.”

He noted that Azerbaijan buys modern combat aircraft, combat and military transport helicopters, artillery units, armored vehicles, communications equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles from various countries.

“At the same time, our army is equipped with military products manufactured by the facilities of Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry,” Hasanov said. “In addition to our partners such as Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, we are also building up our military potential in cooperation with Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, South Africa, Israel and many other developed countries.”

The minister added that in order to preserve the fighting spirit at the highest level among the servicemen in the army, the life and activities of the national leader Heydar Aliyev are deeply studied and promoted.

The same goes for the domestic and foreign policy pursued by Azerbaijani president, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the name of protecting and preserving independence and sovereignty, strengthening of the Azerbaijani state, efforts to turn the army into a powerful force, his love for the people, his native land, the struggle for liberation of the country’s territories from Armenian occupation, said Hasanov.

Zakir Hasanov noted that the state is doing everything necessary to strengthen the army’s potential.

“In a country living in a state of war, first of all, attention should be paid to army building,” he said. “Military expenditures come first in the state budget of Azerbaijan. In order to strengthen the material and technical base of the army and modernize weapons, starting from 2014, the appropriate measures are taken in this direction every year and this activity will continue with the support of the state.”

He stressed that the Azerbaijani army, which has modern weapons and military equipment, a great patriotic spirit, prepared from a moral and psychological point of view, is ready and able to immediately and with high professionalism execute any order of the president, supreme commander-in-chief of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces.

“I assure that the whole personnel of the Azerbaijani army is ready to justify the trust given to it and restore the territorial integrity by having liberated the occupied territories,” Zakir Hasanov said.

