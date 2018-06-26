Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev: Nakhchivan operation held with high professionalism (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:42)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

The Nakhchivan operation was held with high professionalism, said Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

“We captured strategic heights,” said the head of state addressing the military parade on the Azadlig Square in Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces.

The head of state noted that as a result of the successful operation carried out before this event last month, 11,000 hectares of land occupied by Armenians in the early 1990s were liberated by the Separate Combined-Arms Army of Nakhchivan.

“Large-scale engineering and reconnaissance work was conducted. The Nakhchivan operation was carried out with high professionalism. Azerbaijani servicemen once again showed heroism and courage. We liberated strategic heights. Today, we control strategic communications and roads. The Nakhchivan operation once again showed that the Azerbaijani army is a strong army. It also showed that we can and do carry out any task with great professionalism. From now on, the Azerbaijani army should always be ready to restore the territorial integrity of our country,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

