Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

On occasion of the festive events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, pilots of the Solo Turk and Turkish Stars groups of the Turkish Air Forces carried out demonstration flights above the Baku Bay on June 26.

Two F-16 aircraft and eight F-5 aircraft of Solo Turk and Turkish Stars arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the solemn military parade.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news