Pashinyan's statement proves Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan - expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The statement of President Ilham Aliyev about the operation to liberate the Gunnut village in Nakhchivan from the Armenian occupants, has made the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinian to lie again in front of domestic audience, editor-in-chief of the "Baki Kheber" newspaper Aydin Guliyev told Trend June 27.

As a result of successful actions in May 2018, the village of Gunnut of the Sharur district and the strategic heights of Khunut (2,065 meters), Gyzylgaya (1,683 meters), and Mehridag (1,869 meters), located around the village, came under the control of Azerbaijani units.

Aydin Guliyev noted the importance of the official statement of President Aliyev that after the liberation of the Jojug Marjanli along with the territory of the Gunnut village, some 11,000 hectares were freed.

He went on to add that all this undermined the image of Pashinyan, who came to power amid loud political promises.

"Pashinyan's message on social networks that Gunnut is under the control of the Armenian armed forces and that there have been some changes in the military positions" is a move aimed at calming down the domestic audience, and it is also an irrefutable recognition for the international mediators on the Karabakh talks," Guliyev said.

This recognition once again proves Armenia's aggressive and occupation policy towards Azerbaijan, he said.

Guliyev also reminded that forecasts on Pashinyan making many more mistakes and contradictory statements in contrast with President Ilham Aliyev's successful diplomatic steps, have proven to be true.

"It's hard to say if Pashinyan really understood the mistake he made. At the next stage of the Karabakh talks, Pashinyan will probably be asked how come a Nakhchivan village, located hundreds of kilometers from Nagorno-Karabakh, is under control of the Armenian army," Guliyev said.

He said this is another failure of Pashinyan, who is trying to open a new negative stage in the aggressive policy on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

