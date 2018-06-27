Federation of Turkish American Associations elects new chairman

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Tohan Hazinadar was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Congress held by the Federation of Turkish American Associations.

Former Chairman of the Federation Atilla Pak congratulated the new President Tohan Hazinedar and presented him with the Federative badge.

Tohan Hazinedar, born January 1, 1971, has a Master's degree in construction engineering from Indiana University. A business man, he speaks Turkish and English. He is married and has a daughter.

Hazinadar stated that he will continue to serve the Turkish American community together with the newly elected members of the Executive Board and all member associates.

“On behalf of Azerbaijan society I congratulate the chairman Tohan Hazinadar on his recent election as the president of the Federation of Turkish American Associations,” Head of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in New York Zohreh Sharifi said in her letter to Head of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov. “I feel very honored and privileged to be elected as the Vice President and the Executive Member of the Board for the fifth time. I look forward to meeting my duties for the wellness of Azerbaijan nation.”

The Federation of Turkish American Associations is a non-profit organization set up in 1956 to unite and support the Turkish community in the US. Along with other associations, the Federation also includes the Azerbaijan New York Association and the Azerbaijan Society of America.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news