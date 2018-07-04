US Charge d'Affaires: Azerbaijan, US can build better future thanks to co-op (PHOTO)

4 July 2018 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and the US can build a better future for the two countries and the world thanks to the cooperation, US Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan William Gill said.

Gil made the remarks at the event in Baku July 4 dedicated to the US Independence Day.

The diplomat stressed that the 242nd anniversary of US independence is celebrated this year.

Moreover, this year the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic is celebrated in Azerbaijan and this is of special significance, he added.

Since the day of gaining independence, the US has always supported Azerbaijan, Gill said.

The US continues to support independent and stable Azerbaijan through cooperation, he added.

The diplomat said that Azerbaijan and the US can build a better future for the two countries and the world.

