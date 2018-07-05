European Parliament adopts resolution on Azerbaijan

5 July 2018 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on Azerbaijan.

The document has a special paragraph on refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs). The document calls for supporting the government’s serious efforts to maintain numerous refugees, IDPs and civilians living in conflict zones within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

The document also emphasizes that Azerbaijan is a strategic ally of the European Union in the field of energy.

