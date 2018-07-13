Activity of educational institutions financed by Gulen movement in various countries suspended - envoy

13 July 2018 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Activity of educational institutions financed by the Gulen movement in various countries has been suspended, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said July 13.

The ambassador noted that on July 15, 2016, Turkey experienced the most difficult day.

“On that day, members of the movement attempted a coup d’etat, but received an adequate response of the Turkish people,” the diplomat said, adding that 250 people were killed in those events.

Ozoral reminded that members of the Gulen movement were trying to seize power.

“Presently, in connection with the coup attempt, investigation on 101 criminal cases continues,” he said. “As part of these criminal cases, 180,000 people were dismissed from civil service.”

The diplomat added that Turkey inflicted a powerful blow to the Gulen movement, and this organization can no longer operate in Turkey.

“The activity of this movement was very quickly suppressed in Azerbaijan as well, and I express gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for this,” said the ambassador.

The ambassador expressed confidence that Fethullah Gulen, the head of the terrorist organization, will be brought to Turkey and will suffer well-deserved punishment.

“This fight will be carried out until the end,” Ozoral noted. “We are fighting not only against this movement. Turkey is fighting against the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) and will fight against terrorism until the end.”

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country.

The death toll as a result of the coup attempt stood at over 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

