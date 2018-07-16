President Aliyev tightens control over electricity, heat, as well as gas supply

16 July 2018 21:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the procedure for implementing control over the supply of electricity and heat, as well as gas.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry should resolve the issues arising from this decree. The Ministry of Justice should ensure that the normative and regulatory legal acts of the central executive bodies are brought into compliance with this decree and inform the Cabinet of Ministers about this.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan creates State Agency for Use of Mineral, Raw Material Resources
Politics 20:52
Ilham Aliyev congratulates French, Croatian presidents
Politics 15:54
Azerbaijan doubles its electricity exports
Oil&Gas 11:36
Defense minister hails support of EU, NATO to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity (PHOTO)
Politics 14 July 15:26
Kazakh oil refinery polluting atmosphere with gas emissions
Kazakhstan 14 July 11:02
SOCAR interested in gas distribution in Bulgaria
Oil&Gas 13 July 20:29
Latest
Azerbaijan creates State Agency for Use of Mineral, Raw Material Resources
Politics 20:52
Transit of goods through Azerbaijani segment of TRACECA grows (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:48
How important is retail banking for Uzbek economy? (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:16
Trump says U.S. must find ways to cooperate with Russia
US 20:00
Assets of SOFAZ reach highest level since its inception
Business 19:49
Putin hails talks with Trump as successful, useful
Russia 19:46
Oil transportation via BTC grows
Oil&Gas 19:39
Viking train route can be connected to TRACECA (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:34
Azerbaijan ups oil output since early 2018
Oil&Gas 19:18