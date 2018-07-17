Russian MP: Caspian countries to discuss legal status of Caspian Sea at summit

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

The participants of the summit of the Caspian countries will discuss the issues of strengthening the security of states that are close to the hotbeds of instability in the Middle East, a Member of International Affairs Committee of the Lower House of Russian Parliament Sergey Zheleznyak (United Russia faction) said, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said the summit of the heads of the Caspian countries will be held on August 12 in Aktau. He noted that, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan "confirmed their participation through diplomatic channels".

"In addition to economic issues and the development of regional cooperation in such areas as energy, transport, trade and many others, the summit will certainly focus on the problems of strengthening the security of the Caspian countries, which are in a difficult geopolitical region, close to the hotbeds of instability in the Middle East. Our partnership with all the countries participating in the summit is developing dynamically, but we stand for comprehensive integration, in particular in the field of investment," Zheleznyak said.

The politician reminded that, the development of the North-South transport corridor is among the common tasks of the countries, which requires synchronization of customs procedures.

"I am sure that the participants will devote a significant part of the summit to cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, in the field of education and culture, as well as to expansion of ties between the regions of our countries. Also, it remains an important task for all participants of the summit to determine a full legal status of the Caspian Sea. This will not only increase the investment attractiveness of the region, but will also contribute to strengthening international security," he concluded.

