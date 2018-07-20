President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chairman of Rothschild and Co company in Paris (PHOTO)

20 July 2018 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with David de Rothschild, Executive Chairman of Rothschild and Co. company in Paris July 20.

The issues related to cooperation between Azerbaijan and Rothschild and Co. company have been discussed at the meeting, and the need to expand this cooperation in the banking sector and in the sphere of privatization has been noted.

David de Rothschild noted the success of his grandfather's activities in Azerbaijan, stressing the desire to continue this trend.

