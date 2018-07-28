President Aliyev congratulates King of Morocco

28 July 2018 20:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Morocco Mohammed VI.

"Dear brother,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Day of Throne.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to comprehensively develop and strengthen Azerbaijan-Morocco bilateral relations and deepen our bilateral cooperation in accordance with the best interests of our peoples.

On this joyous day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Morocco everlasting peace and prosperity", Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

