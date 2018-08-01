First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijani people have always cherished their culture, language, literature, poetry and music

1 August 2018 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Gabala, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Vugar Imanov – Trend

The Azerbaijani people have always cherished their culture, language, literature, poetry and music, elements that have preserved the spirit of our nation through the centuries, Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said in the congratulatory letter to the participants of the X Gabala International Music Festival.

“With all my heart I welcome everyone taking part in the X Gabala International Music Festival. I wish the Festival every success and my warmest regards to each of you,” she said.

“The tenth anniversary edition of this splendid celebration of music held in Gabala coincides with a particularly special occasion for our country: the Centenary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, the first Parliamentary Republic in the Muslim East. The Azerbaijani people have always cherished their culture, language, literature, poetry and music, elements that have preserved the spirit of our nation through the centuries.”

Mehriban Aliyeva went on to add that the fact that Azerbaijan created the first Opera, first Ballet and first Conservatoire (the Baku Academy of Music) in the Muslim East is a source of pride for each and every Azerbaijani citizen.

“We have always sought to preserve, nurture and promote the unique pearls of our national music heritage around the world. At the same time, as a country that has contributed to the development of dialogue between civilizations across the centuries, we attach particular importance to the realization of projects that facilitate the cultural and intellectual interaction of peoples. The Gabala international Music Festival has made invaluable contributions to this goal since its first edition in 2009. We see the Festival as a highly important means of mutually enriching the music cultures of diverse nations, and of further boosting friendly relations between them,” said the first vice-president.

Mehriban Aliyeva pointed out that the Gabala international Music Festival - an event so eagerly anticipated by so many admirers of classical music - helps identify new talent, promotes the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field, and fosters intercultural dialogue.

“The opening concert of the X Gabala International Music Festival is dedicated to the unforgettable creativity and rich music heritage of the great composer Gara Garayev, the People's Artist and a prominent exponent of Azerbaijani culture whose 100th anniversary we also celebrate in 2018. I am certain that this year's Festival, with its fascinating and colorful program of music, will remain in the hearts and minds of its guests, fondly remembered as yet another bright chapter in the cultural history of Azerbaijan. I wish good health and happiness to all taking part in the Festival, and immense creativity to every artist,” reads the letter.

