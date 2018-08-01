Azerbaijan expresses condolences over death of Russian journalists in Central African Republic

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the death of Russian journalists in the Central African Republic.

The condolences have been published on the official website of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

"We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the Russian journalists who were killed in the Central African Republic," the ministry tweeted.

Three Russian journalists Orkhan Djemal, Alexander Rastorguev and Kirill Radchenko have been recently killed in the Central African Republic.

