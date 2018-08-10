President of Tajikistan visits Alley of Martyrs

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Tajikistan at the Alley of Martyrs.

He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan were played.

Emomali Rahmon enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

