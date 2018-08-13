Jagland welcomes Azerbaijani court's decision to release Ilgar Mammadov

13 August 2018 18:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland has welcomed the decision to release the leader of the REAL movement Ilgar Mammadov in Azerbaijan, the Council of Europe said in a message Aug. 13.

News that the Shaki Court of Appeal in Azerbaijan on Aug. 13 ordered to release Ilgar Mammadov after more than five years in prison is to be welcomed, Jagland said in a statement.

The Shaki Court of Appeal considered the complaint of Ilgar Mammadov, who was in prison. At the trial under the chairmanship of Judge Gunduz Abbasov, the complaint was granted, the decision of the Shaki Court for Heinous Crimes was changed and the remaining part of the sentence was replaced by a conditional release without the right to leave Azerbaijan.

