Armenia's territorial claims to neighbors testify to its expansionist policy

Armenians have from time to time, with the support of their patrons, made territorial claims to neighboring countries and have used the dirtiest methods for their implementation, presenting themselves to the world as an "unhappy", "oppressed", "beaten and crushed" nation, Editor-in-Chief of the "Iki Sahil" newspaper Vugar Rahimzade said Aug. 16 commenting on the placement of a fake map at the Republic Square metro station in the center of Yerevan, where the territories of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and Georgia are presented as a territory of "great Armenia".

"We know that the pan-Armenian interests underlie the ethnic cleansing policy of the Dashnaks against the Turks. The policy of "search for the Fatherland", manifested in the form of aggression, has always been present in their public slogans," Rahimzade said.

He noted that the inhumane actions of the Dashnaks, who lived under the illusion of a "great Armenia" committing all kinds of atrocities against Azerbaijanis, left a bloody mark in the memory of the Azerbaijani people.

"As a result of the groundless territorial claims of Armenians in 1988, 20 percent of our lands were occupied, more than one million of our compatriots were expelled from their native lands. The unconstructive position of Armenia, the attempts to present their lies to the international community as the truth, as well as the material and moral support to the occupier by some states and organizations play a major role in delaying the process of settlement of the conflict," Rahimzade added.

He also said the monument to the so-called Armenian genocide aims to justify the aggressive policy of the Dashnaks.

"Various state officials who visit Armenia are forced under the pretext of "compliance with the protocol" to visit this monument, and thus Armenians carry out their dirty intentions for recognition of the "Armenian genocide". But, unfortunately, the world community still ignores the falsification of history, still does not make any claims to the occupier, who is grossly violating the norms and principles of international law," the expert added.

"Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan, as well as to neighboring states testify to its expansionist and aggressive policy," Rahimzade added.

