Ilham Aliyev congratulates Afghan president

20 August 2018 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I am confident that Azerbaijan-Afghanistan relations will continue developing and expanding in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation serving the best interests of our two peoples. On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Afghanistan peace and well-being.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Afghanistan announces Muslim Eid holiday ceasefire with Taliban
Other News 19 August 20:11
Azerbaijan’s president allocates funding for construction of road in Lerik region
Politics 19 August 15:13
Azerbaijani President congratulates new Pakistan's PM
Politics 18 August 23:00
Azerbaijani President expresses condolences on death of Kofi Annan
Politics 18 August 22:52
Azerbaijani president congratulates Turkish counterpart
Politics 18 August 22:38
Azerbaijani president congratulates Indonesian, Gabonese counterparts
Politics 17 August 13:52
Latest
Turkmen president expresses condolences over death of Kofi Annan
Turkmenistan 13:58
Arianespace announces launch time frame of Azerbaijan’s 2nd geostationary satellite
ICT 13:37
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Ruston gas turbine
Tenders 12:55
Total officially quits Iran’s biggest gas project
Business 12:51
Multiculturalism, tolerance further enhance prestige of Azerbaijan - Russian Ambassador
Society 12:49
Azerbaijan's SOCAR announces tender to buy gas heaters
Tenders 12:42
Russia and Azerbaijan to sign large package of documents
Economy news 12:28
Iran resumes crude export from South Pars oil layer
Business 12:27
Russia ready to continue its assistance in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 12:26