Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

A delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim has today arrived in Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish parliament speaker.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Binali Yildirim was welcomed by First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov.

