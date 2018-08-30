Hajiyev: Jesters, clowns touring Azerbaijan’s lands occupied by Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Jesters and clowns continue touring Azerbaijan’s lands occupied by Armenia’s Armed Forces, Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend Aug. 30.

"Martin Sonneborn, an MEP, head of a political party consisting of one person, a political jester and marginalist, is one of such clowns," Hajiyev said. “It is enough to look at the poster of the political propaganda of this man. Obviously, the head of the Armenian lobby in Brussels Kaspar Karampetian, spending a lot of money, is so desperate that can only bring clown politicians to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

"That is because sane people, who learn about the realities of the conflict, the facts of occupation and bloody ethnic cleansing, realize who is who and keep away from such agitators. I even would say that the Armenian lobbyist Karampetian, who previously organized such trips at his own expense, unwittingly served bringing the realities of the occupation to some right people. I wonder who is next at the parade of clowns - Kardashian sisters?” Hajiyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

