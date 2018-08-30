Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze completes Azerbaijan visit

30 August 2018 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

Moscow, Russia, Aug. 30

Trend:

Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze has today ended his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian premier at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze was seen off by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan to start to export cars in 2019 (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:57
Azerbaijani MP talks on deplorable condition of Armenian army
Politics 20:49
Compulsory medical insurance to help development of voluntary medical insurance in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:33
Azerbaijan launches production of center pivot irrigation systems (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:30
Azerbaijani insurance company eyes to increase coverage of voluntary medical insurance (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:07
Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Research Center to buy ICT equipment via tender
Tenders 19:58
Latest
Hungarian PM to meet with Putin in Moscow
Russia 22:51
Three confirmed dead in Glider crash in U.S. state of Vermont
US 22:19
Kyrgyzstan bans cattle import from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan 21:56
S.Korean president names 5 new ministers including defense chief
Other News 21:29
SOCAR reveals volume of oil pumped via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in August
Oil&Gas 21:16
CETel signs co-op agreement with Turkmen national satellite operator
ICT 21:13
Azerbaijan to start to export cars in 2019 (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:57
Deputy energy minister: Kazakhstan has no problems with oil export
Kazakhstan 20:57
Dushanbe to host Tajik-Qatari intergovernmental commission meeting
Tajikistan 20:50