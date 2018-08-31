Azerbaijan studying information on Armenia's purchase of weapons in India

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Azerbaijan is studying the information spread in the Armenian media regarding the purchase of weapons by Armenia in India, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service, Hikmet Hajiyev said at a press conference on August 31.

"The Azerbaijani embassy in India is instructed to study the information," Hajiyev said.

"The Azerbaijani embassy in India has been instructed to clarify how reliable the information spread by the Armenian media is, and if necessary, to meet with the Indian side on this issue," the head of the press service added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

