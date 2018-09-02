Azerbaijani president congratulates Slovak, Uzbek counterparts

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Slovak counterpart Andrej Kiska.

"On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the national holiday of the Slovak Republic, the Day of Constitution," President Aliyev said.

"I believe that Azerbaijani-Slovak relations will continue to develop on the basis of friendship and cooperation in accordance with the interests of our peoples," he added.

"On this remarkable day, I convey my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Slovakia everlasting tranquillity and prosperity," the president said.

President Aliyev also congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Independence Day," President Aliyev said.

"Confidently moving forward on the path of independence, brotherly Uzbekistan is making great strides in strengthening of statehood and socio-economic development. Uzbekistan's reputation on the international arena is continuously enhancing," he added.

"The relations between our countries stem from the will of our two peoples, which are bound together by common national, moral and cultural values," the president said. "It gives me immense pleasure to emphasize that having developed on such solid foundations, our interstate relations reached the level of strategic partnership."

"I believe that the expansion and deepening of the scope of our cooperation, which is of mutual interest, will continue to benefit our countries and peoples," he said.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the brotherly people of Uzbekistan everlasting peace and prosperity," the president added.

