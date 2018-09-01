Putin: Azerbaijan-Russia relations developing along both political and economic lines

1 September 2018 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing along both the political and the economic lines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Bocharov Ruchey state residence in Sochi.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to Sochi. I would like to stress that our meetings are held regularly, and this is only natural since we enjoy extensive interaction, which we call a strategic partnership,” said Putin.

“Our relations are also developing along both the political and the economic lines. Last year trade between our countries grew by 34 percent – even over 34 percent – whereas in the first six months of this year the sales volumes of civilian industry products grew by 20 percent. These are very good indicators.”

“Naturally, we always have topics for discussion, and I am very glad that you accepted our invitation and came to Russia today. Welcome,” said Putin.

