President Aliyev congratulates Vietnamese counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country, Independence Day," President Aliyev said.

"Azerbaijani-Vietnamese friendship and cooperation have good traditions. I believe that the further strengthening of our bilateral relations and expansion of our ties in all areas will continue to serve the best interests of our nations," he added.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Vietnam everlasting peace and prosperity," Ilham Aliyev said.

