Japan simplifying visa regime for Azerbaijanis

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Japan has decided to simplify the visa regime for Azerbaijani citizens, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

Taro Kono said that Japan wants to strengthen multifaceted relations with Azerbaijan.

He expressed hope that after his visit, the friendly relations between the two countries will develop even more.

The Japanese minister expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, where Japan's Itochu Corporation holds a 3.65 percent stake.

A contract on the ACG was signed in 1994. A ceremony to sign a new contract for development of the ACG block of oil and gas fields was held in Baku Sept. 14, 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news