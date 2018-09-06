Official welcome ceremony held for Ilham Aliyev in Croatia’s Zagreb (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

An official welcome ceremony was held for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who is on a visit in Croatia.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Crtoatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Croatia were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani president.

Ilham Aliyev and Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic reviewed the guard of honor.

The Azerbaijani president saluted the soldiers.

State and government officials of Croatia were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, and members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

The two presidents then posed for official photos.

