Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)

6 September 2018 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic have held a one-on-one meeting.

The presidents hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia in political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres.

The importance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Croatia was emphasized in terms of the further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Other bilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 14:33
Azerbaijan, Croatia sign documents (PHOTO)
Politics 14:26
Expanded meeting held between Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents (PHOTO)
Politics 13:08
Official welcome ceremony held for Ilham Aliyev in Croatia’s Zagreb (PHOTO)
Politics 12:51
Azerbaijan to be represented by single stand at int'l exhibitions by end of year
Economy news 12:45
Azerbaijan aims at increasing trade ties with China
Economy news 12:16
Latest
Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 14:33
Iran's import of car parts grows amid car imports fall
Business 14:29
Austria urges EU to launch dialogue with Russia, US on Syria
Europe 14:29
Azerbaijan, Croatia sign documents (PHOTO)
Politics 14:26
Turkmen-Austrian investment forum taking place in Vienna
Turkmenistan 14:16
CNPC to take Total's place in major Iranian gas project
Business 13:58
New car oil export terminal launched in southern Iran
Business 13:35
Expanded meeting held between Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents (PHOTO)
Politics 13:08
Trading on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange down by 22%
Economy news 12:53