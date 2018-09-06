Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic have held a one-on-one meeting.

The presidents hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia in political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres.

The importance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Croatia was emphasized in terms of the further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Other bilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news